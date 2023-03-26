Entertainment

Happy birthday, Prakash Raj: 'Major' to Singham,' actor's unmissable movies

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 26, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Prakash Raj celebrates his 58th birthday on Sunday (March 26)

Prakash Raj is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. Apart from his acting, he has also made headlines several times for his political stance and comments. But what makes him a favorite of many is how well he dwells in any character. On his 58th birthday, watch these unmissable films featuring Raj that are available on different streaming platforms.

'Major' (2022)

Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead, the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Major is a biographical drama based on the life of Indian Army officer, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the line of duty during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Raj played the role of Unnikrishnan's father, delivering an emotional performance. You can watch the film on the streaming platform Netflix.

'Wanted' (2009)

Directed by actor-dancer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva, Wanted is one of the most popular Hindi films of Raj. While the movie starred Salman Khan in the lead, Raj played the antagonist, named Gani Bhai. Especially, Raj's dialogue "Gani Bhai Sone Ka Nahi" became a hit with the audience. The film, which also featured Vinod Khanna in a pivotal role, can be watched on the ZEE5 platform.

'Singham' (2011)

The first film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Singham saw Raj playing a negative character yet again. In the movie, led by Ajay Devgn, he plays a Goan politician named Jaikant Shikre. He is corrupt and involved in criminal activities, but he also has a hint of humor to his character. If you are planning to re-watch it, tune into Amazon Prime Video.

'Dabangg 2' (2012)

After Wanted, Raj teamed up again with Khan for Dabangg 2. He was seen playing the character of Thakur Bachcha Singh, a politician and the brother of a goon killed by Khan's character for harassing a woman. Dabangg 2 was directed and produced by Khan's younger brother, Arbaaz Khan, who also acted in the film. You can watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar.