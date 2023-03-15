Entertainment

Is SRK's 'Dunki' getting postponed after 'Jawan' was pushed back

'Dunki' might get postponed. This is why

Shah Rukh Khan is indeed the King of Bollywood, especially after his phenomenal box-office success with Pathaan. The film has been in the theaters for 50 days now and has crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark. Recent reports suggest that Jawan makers are eyeing an October release, which means that Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki will also probably get postponed.

'Jawan' is eyeing a late October release

Jawan is slated for a June release but the makers want to focus on production patchwork and post-production to ensure a stellar product. As per reports, they are eyeing an October release now. Early October will not be possible since Prabhas's pan-India film Salaar will be released on September 28. Late October seems a possible chance for Atlee and team.

Proper gap between films

If Jawan is postponed, then Hirani's Dunki will not hit the theaters in December as Khan will not want a back-to-back release within two months. To ensure proper footfall and window for box office collection, there has to be a proper gap between films. Let's hope that SRK fans get to watch the upcoming visual treats on silver screens, soon!