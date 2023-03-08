Entertainment

'TJMM' box office: Ranbir-Shraddha starrer gets a bumper start

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 08, 2023, 06:01 pm 2 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' marked the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Luv Ranjan

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the latest film to have hit the screens. It was released in the theaters on Wednesday, on the festive occasion of Holi. A romantic comedy, it marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. With the film's release, trade analysts have started predicting its collections for the first day; take a look.

Why does this story matter?

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the latest offering of director Luv Ranjan after his 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aaryan, and Sunny Singh. It is for the first time that Ranjan has come on board with Ranbir and Shraddha.

The movie has put an end to Bollywood's dry spell with the rom-com genre.

Earned nearly Rs. 4cr in few hours of its release

Per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, TJMM collected nearly Rs. 4 crore (nett) till afternoon. The figures that Adarsh quoted were collected from the national multiplex chains PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX. While PVR collected Rs. 1.82 crore, INOX and Cinepolis followed at Rs. 1.20 crore and Rs. 76 lakh, respectively, taking the total to Rs. 3.78 crore at the domestic box office till 3:00pm.

A look at its collections so far

Film to earn double digits on opening day

According to Sacnilk, TJMM sold roughly 84,000 tickets till Tuesday evening. As per experts, the movie may very well become the second biggest opener for Bollywood in 2023 in terms of advance bookings. Going by the predictions of trade analysts, TJMM is expected to have its opening collections in double digits - it can collect anything between Rs. 10cr to Rs. 13cr (nett).

All about 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Directed by Ranjan, the title also features actors Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor, comedian-turned-actor Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, and Inayat Verma, among others. Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, it also has Bharuccha and Aaryan in cameo roles, adding references to Ranjan's past superhit movies. The music has been directed by Pritam while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

