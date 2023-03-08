Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur-Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Gumraah' teaser out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 08, 2023, 04:00 pm 1 min read

'Gumraah' teaser is out

Gumraah is the upcoming film of Aditya Roy Kapur, where the dapper star will be seen in a double role for the first time. The crime thriller was in buzz for quite some time and the teaser is out. Roy Kapur will be seen with Mrunal Thakur in this venture. The Night Manager actor is currently on a high and this thriller looks promising.

Everything we know about 'Gumraah'

The project will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. It is helmed by the debutant Vardhan Ketkar and the cast also includes Ronit Roy. The film hits theaters on April 7, 2023. Thakur posted the teaser on Twitter and wrote, "In the end, the only deception that matters is the one you believe. #Gumraah Teaser Out Now."

