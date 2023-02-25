Entertainment

Alia Bhatt celebrates 1 year of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; shares photo

Alia Bhatt celebrates one year of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most lauded works of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in which Alia Bhatt was seen in a new avatar. The auteur, who is known for writing strong woman characters, delivered a heart-wrenching story of Gangubai. The 2022 completed one year on Saturday, and Bhatt shared a photo with Bhansali, in which they both twinned in white, to celebrate the occasion.

Color plays important role in Bhansali films

Bhansali has a unique color scheme for every film; he uses color as a theme, be it Devdas (red), Saawariya (blue), or Gangubai Kathiawadi (white). In Bhatt's photo, too, the director-actor duo was seen wearing "Gangu wala safed" (Gangu's White). The film revolves around the matriarch of Kamathipura, Gangubai, and her journey from a naive teenager to the Queen of the red light district.

