Box office: Dhanush's 'Vaathi' crosses Rs. 75cr in 8 days

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 25, 2023, 04:26 pm 1 min read

'Vaathi' box office collection in 8 days

Dhanush's latest release Vaathi (Sir in Telugu) is raking in good money at the box office. The bilingual film is an education-oriented period drama, and it has been witnessing impressive figures at the ticket windows. Critics have also praised the film, especially the actor's performance. Vaathi/Sir, which has reportedly earned Rs. 75cr (worldwide) in eight days, has been performing well overseas too.

'Vaathi' steady at the box office

Despite several releases like Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee, the Dhanush starrer remains unaffected by the same. Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the movie's overseas collections. In the US alone, it has collected $335,000, he said. Notably, the film's story revolves around a young man who fights against the privatization of education. It was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

