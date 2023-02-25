Entertainment

Feb 25, 2023

Ever since the news of Hera Pheri﻿ 3 going on floors started making the rounds, fans have been rooting for the much-awaited third installment of the cult classic franchise. After several casting issues, the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty—is finally back for Hera Pheri 3. Now, the latest reports say Sanjay Dutt has also been roped in for this upcoming film.

More about Dutt's reported character

Bollywood Hungama reported Dutt will be seen as an antagonist in the upcoming comedy. A source close to the development said, "Sanjay Dutt has indeed signed the film. It is said that he'll be playing one of the antagonists in the film. His character is blind and is quite quirky. He's expected to add to the madness quotient of the Hera Pheri series (sic)."

Adding to brand value

Notably, Dutt has been donning negative characters lately, and his comic timing is also impeccable; hence he is a good choice. His casting will also add brand value to the franchise. Arshad Warsi was rumored to join the cast, but nothing has been confirmed. Meanwhile, some media outlets suggested the film will be titled Hera Pheri 4, but the makers have not revealed anything.