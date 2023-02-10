Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the trend of song remixes—definition, types, relentless criticism

Remixed songs are known for their groovy beats but often also court criticism. Let's unnravel them

It has lately become a trend for films to, often, if not always, have at least one remixed song. What "baited" and hooked fans once, have now been labeled irksome and remixes are under fire for "destroying the original's soul." Is the criticism fair? And if yes, why do makers still go ahead with remixes with breakneck speed? Let's look at remixes today.

How do experts define the term exactly?

Virtuoso says a remix is "when a producer gets the stems of a song to create new work, with the blessing of the original artist. They may choose to take the song in a completely new direction." "This is often, but by no means exclusively, done with an eye on playing these songs out in a club setting."

Bootleg, VIP, Edit: Learn about different remix types

While most remixes (at least in India) make heavy use of the reggaeton beat to make a song groovy and instantly memorable, there are actually different types of remixes. These are bootleg (often unofficial remixes), flip (the original's sample for a new song), VIP (remix by the same music director), edit (minor changes to a song), radio/club edit (altering the original's length), etc.

Why do remixes earn such ceaseless notoriety?

The jury is out on whether songs should be remixed or whether the originals should be allowed to rule the listeners' hearts forever. Professional music artists have also spoken about how remixes take away the hard work that went into the original, and they are also perceived as an "easy way out," since the team already has the core beat and lyrics in place.

T-Series and remixes: A match that wasn't meant to be?

Indian music industry's conglomerate T-Series is constantly at the receiving end of ruthless online criticism since it has greenlit multiple remixed songs in the last few years. So much so, that fans now quip that if there's a new remix, T-Series must be behind it! Some examples include Tamma Tamma Again, Sheher Ki Ladki, Jehda Nasha, The Punjaabaan Song, and Chaudhary, among others.

Did you listen to 'Character Dheela 2.0'?

Kartik Aaryan is currently trending on Twitter for featuring in the remixed version of Character Dheela, a song that originally starred Salman Khan. While some have pointed out that it's not old enough to be remixed, others have outright rejected the lyrics, flooding social media with snarky and disappointed remarks about the Shehzada song. Did the party track make it to your playlist?