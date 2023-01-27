Entertainment

Happy birthday Shehnaaz Gill: 5 interesting facts about the actor

Happy birthday Shehnaaz Gill: 5 interesting facts about the actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 27, 2023, 12:04 am 3 min read

Punjabi actor/singer Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with 'Bigg Boss,' turned 29 on Friday

Shehnaaz Gill is yet to mark her Bollywood debut but she's already ruling the hearts of the audience. Thanks to Bigg Boss, Gill became a household name with her popularity reaching new heights every single day. She'll soon be entering Hindi cinema with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Meanwhile, on her 29th birthday, check out these interesting facts about her.

Apart from Shehnaaz, her parents also named her Sana

Not many would be aware that Gill has not one but two names - Shehnaaz and Sana. In a video with fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Gill revealed the adorable reason why her parents named her Sana. She jokingly said that they already knew that her name Shehnaaz would become a brand in the future and thus decided to also call her Sana.

This is how 'Punjab Ki Katrina' title gained popularity

While most people know that Gill's often called "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif," were you aware that the name was made popular by Gill herself? According to reports, in one of the Bigg Boss 13 episodes, Gill revealed that when she was a teenager, everyone would call her Katrina. Since then she started calling herself "Punjab ki Katrina." That's how the name gained popularity.

She once ran away from her home

In a Bigg Boss episode, Gill said that she wanted to focus on acting but her parents were forcing her to get married. She often used to come late from shoots, resulting in fights at home. One day, she decided to leave her home and started living separately. Her terms with her family members got back to normal when she appeared on the show.

Blessed with a melodious voice

Apart from being a popular Punjabi actor, Gill is also a blessed singer. In fact, she has sung quite a few songs in Punjabi such as Veham, Sada Rabb Ne, and Aunty Aunty, among others. In the year 2019, Gill released a single titled Tu Yaheen Hai in the loving memory of her former late friend, actor Sidharth Shukla.

She quit college to pursue her love for acting

Gill was always inclined toward arts since her early days. When she entered high school, she decided to pursue her graduation in Bachelor of Commerce. However, studies couldn't keep her away from her passion for acting and singing. She reportedly quit college in the final year, after which she focused on the modeling assignments that came her way.