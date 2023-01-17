Entertainment

Pallavi Joshi injured on Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' sets

Pallavi Joshi injured on Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' sets

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 17, 2023, 02:33 pm 2 min read

Actor Pallavi Joshi was injured on the sets of 'The Vaccine War'. Thankfully, she is now doing much better

The shooting of Vivek Agnihotri's next directorial The Vaccine War is currently underway. Per recent reports, actor and Agnihotri's wife Pallavi Joshi was injured on its sets in Hyderabad. However, she chose to remain on the sets and finish her work, after which, she was rushed to the hospital and is reportedly doing better now. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Joshi was hit by a vehicle on the sets

Per a report in Free Press Journal, "The mishap occurred when a vehicle on set lost control and hit the actress. However, at the site of her injury, she did not leave the shoot. Instead, she chose to complete the entire shot and it was only after that, that she was taken to the hospital for treatment [where the doctors treated her.]"

What is 'The Vaccine War' all about?

While announcing the film, Agnihotri had mentioned that "the film is an incredible true story of a war that you didn't know India fought and won with its science, courage & great Indian values." He also added that this will mark the first occasion when a film will hit theaters in 11 languages! Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal Arts will produce it.

Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher will play key roles

Apart from Joshi, Nana Patekar and Anupam Kher will star in The Vaccine War. It will also mark the Hindi debut of Sapthami Gowda, who shot to fame with Kantara. Agnihotri recently helmed The Kashmir Files (TKF) which raked in over Rs. 337.23cr at the worldwide box office. Considering this, it needs to be seen if The Vaccine War can replicate TKF's phenomenal success.

Venture draws inspiration from a book, revealed the producer-director

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Agnihotri revealed his vision. "I've read the ICMR director general's book (Balram Bhargava's Going Viral- Making of Covaxin: The Inside Story) that showcased how Indian scientists [mostly women] made a COVID-19 vaccine, of which 250 crore doses have been administered so far." Agnihotri will be shedding light on this "unknown" story. It will release on Independence Day this year.