Entertainment

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding: 'Haldi' to 'sangeet' details inside

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding: 'Haldi' to 'sangeet' details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 04, 2023, 02:52 pm 3 min read

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding details are out

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the hotcakes of Mumbai's Tinsel town. Their wedding reports have been in the buzz for quite some time and fans are rooting for the Shershaah couple. The duo has not confirmed any of the dating rumors or spilled beans regarding their impending wedding but media speculations suggest that the couple will tie the knot in February.

Why does this story matter?

There has been a wedding spree in the entertainment world post-COVID-19 pandemic. From Bollywood to Kollywood, the favorite stars are getting married to their respective partners.

Fans across social media have been very eager for such updates and regularly shower love on their favorite stars.

One such wedding was of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 2022.

'Haldi' and 'sangeet' ceremonies will be held on same day

According to India Today, the wedding preparations are in full swing. The couple will be having a true-blue, over-the-top Punjabi wedding at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. The haldi and sangeet ceremony will be taking place on the same day. As per a source, the theme for haldi is marigold and yellow. The family members and close friends are on a shopping spree, too.

What will be included in the 'sangeet' playlist?

A grand wedding takes a lot of planning and as per reports, Advani has been planning it all. The couple was in Dubai to celebrate New Year's. An insider told India Today, "Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year's." The source continued that the couple will have Raataan Lambiyan in their playlist too.

High-security wedding in Jaisalmer

As per a report on ETimes, the couple will be tying the knot on February 6 and festivities will begin on February 4. The guest list includes family and intimate friends like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, among others. The wedding will be a high-security event. Reportedly, a group of security personnel and bodyguards will be sent for inspection on February 3.

Spilling the beans on 'Koffee with Karan'

Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan had caught the duo off guard and even though they did not reveal anything on the "manifestation couch" (as Johar calls it) but they did drop some hints. Kiara Advani said that she believes in marriage and wants that in her life, whereas Malhotra said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future."

Initiation of their love story and future projects

Advani and Malhotra met on the sets of Shershaah and they reportedly started dating during the shoot. Their on-screen chemistry was loved in the biopic and fans have been rooting for them. Malhotra will be next seen in Mission Majnu and Yodha, whereas Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha and RC 15. The latter is opposite Ram Charan.