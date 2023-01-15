Entertainment

Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee's first motion poster out

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 15, 2023, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee' is heading toward a theatrical release on February 23

Ahead of its trailer launch on Thursday (January 19), the makers of the upcoming comedy drama Selfiee have released its first motion poster. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bhaurccha, was announced in January 2022. It has been directed by JugJugg Jeeyo fame Raj Mehta and will be released in theaters on February 24, 2023. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar has previously worked with Mehta in the blockbuster Good Newwz, which marked his directorial debut.

Moreover, Mehta recently tasted massive success in the form of the dramedy JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Since this is the first time he is handling the reins of a remake, it remains to be seen if he can recreate magic yet again.

Motion poster shows intense face-off between Hashmi, Kumar

The motion poster shows Kumar and Hashmi in an intense face-off, and Hashmi is seen in a police uniform with a slight bruise on his face. Do the two lead characters get into a violent brawl? We'll have to wait for the trailer to find out. A loud background score also suggests the film may be a game of cat-and-mouse chase between the duo.

Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star!

Here's everything we know about 'Selfiee'

Selfiee has been adapted from the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, thus joining the extensive catalog of South-to-Bollywood remakes. Recent examples include Nikamma (remake of Middle Class Abbayi), HIT: The First Case (remake of its Telugu namesake), and Jersey (remake of Telugu film of the same name). Selfiee has been produced by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Sukumaran, late Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, and Listin Stephen.

This is what original film was all about

The original film was centered around a superstar, played by Sukumaran, renowned for his driving skills. However, the twist in the tale occurs when he loses his driving license. Soon after, he runs into an inspector, who also happens to be his ardent fan. "The film is an ego battle between the two powerful men," is how the makers have described the plot.