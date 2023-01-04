Entertainment

BTS Jimin collaborates with Big Bang Taeyang; everything to know

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 04, 2023, 07:54 pm 2 min read

Jimin to collaborate with Taeyang soon

New Year just got better for the BTS Army and K-pop lovers. Jimin took to Twitter to announce his collaboration with Taeyang of Big Bang. The latter also shared the news on his Twitter handle. Fans were speculating rumors and had anticipated the announcement. They got elated and cannot keep calm. They are eagerly looking forward to this wonderful collaboration.

Why does this story matter?

K-pop and K-dramas are the new hotcakes globally. South Korean stars are witnessing worldwide success and their fan following is increasing day by day.

Their music is peppy and entertaining and as a whole performance package, they are marvelous. Fans monitor every single move of their favorite stars and are currently rooting for this new collaboration between Jimin and Taeyang.

Details of the poster

The track is named VIBE which is primarily Taeyang's single and Jimin features in the track. The poster has a warm tone where Jimin is seen standing behind Taeyang. They wore black and red outfits in the poster. The poster also has other release details. The song is slated to release on January 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm KST.

Fans reacted on social media

Fans showered their love on social media and wrote about their excitement. A user wrote, "OMG 13!!! Jimin's birthday date, his tattoo, BTS debut date, debut year!! OMGGGGGGGGGG!!!" "Seriously?? Like I'm shocked like shock shock!!" Another user wrote, "So excited to hear your voice again Jimin. Can't wait! You both gonna sound amazing together." Many congratulated Taeyang on his release too.

Taeyang's exit from his previous agency

Recently, the Big Bang member parted ways with his previous agency YG Entertainment and joined THEBLACKLABEL which is also a subsidiary of his former agency. His other group member Daesung has left the agency too. The band activities will take place without any interruptions.

Interesting connection between the duo

This marks Taeyang's first solo release in the last six years. This collaboration is interesting because Jimin has always admired Taeyang's singing and has spoken about it publicly. Taeyang has been in the scene for quite a long time and is admired by many, whereas Jimin made his debut with BTS in 2013. Both of them are very successful in their respective careers.