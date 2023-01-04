Entertainment

'Ved,' '18 Pages': Box office collections of latest movies

The entertainment industry across the world has been eventful in 2022. And it looks like 2023 has started off on a good note as films released at the end of December 2022 ended up performing well at the box office. From Marathi film Ved to Tamil movie Raangi, take a look at the box office collections of the latest movies across languages.

'Ved'

Marathi film Ved starring Riteish Deshmukh and his actor wife Genelia Deshmukh is inching close to Rs. 20cr. Released on December 30, the film has made Rs. 15.67cr at the box office so far and it has received positive reviews. On Tuesday, the movie collected Rs. 2.65cr. Riteish made his directorial debut with Ved while Genelia forayed into the Marathi film industry with it.

'Raangi'

Tamil movie Raangi led by Trisha is seeing an underwhelming run at the box office. Released on December 30, the film has collected Rs. 1.56cr approximately so far. Given that the film was made on a modest budget of Rs. 15cr, it looks like the makers should rely on the OTT and satellite rights to see profit. The film was directed by M Saravanan.

'18 Pages'

Telugu movie 18 Pages featuring Karthikeya 2 stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles was released on December 23. The film has managed to collect Rs. 20.95cr so far and it is witnessing a good number of footfalls during the weekend. The film opened to a good Rs. 4cr at the domestic box office and Rs. 5cr at the worldwide window.

'Cirkus'

The latest Bollywood movie Cirkus which clashed with the magnum opus Hollywood sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, did not survive the clash. Starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film has crashed at Rs. 32cr from its overall run. It was released on December 23 and faced competition from Drishyam 2, as well.