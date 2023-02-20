Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Hrithik Roshan and Diljeet Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Hrithik Roshan and Diljeet Dosanjh

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 06:25 pm 1 min read

Kangana Ranaut's dig at Hrithik Roshan and Diljeet Dosanjh

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut strikes back! The actor who is known for making headlines for various controversies and comments has now taken a dig at actors Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh. A Twitter user asked her to pick her favorite from the duo on Monday, to which she replied, "I can only tell if someday I see them act..."

Here's more of what she said

She called Roshan someone who "does action" and Dosanjh as someone who "makes song videos." Notably, Roshan has three Best Actor Filmfare awards and has donned some critically acclaimed roles, whereas Dosanjh has donned some amazing roles in Jogi and Udta Punjab. Interestingly, Ranaut and Roshan were involved in an alleged affair while filming Krrish 3 which became a huge media fiasco.

Twitter Post

I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana https://t.co/KabgFdKj3D — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023