Who is Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar's girlfriend

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 15, 2023, 11:26 am 2 min read

Son of actor-politician Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar has made his relationship official with actor Priya Banerjee

After his official separation from ex-wife Sanya Sagar, Prateik Babbar has now made his relationship with Priya Banerjee official. The Four More Shots Please actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures with his partner, without revealing her face. Wondering who Banerjee is? Here is everything to know about Babbar's actor girlfriend and their relationship that they kept under wraps since last year.

From Kollywood to Bollywood

Banerjee, also an actor, entered the Telugu film industry in the year 2013 as she marked her debut opposite Adivi Sesh in Kiss. After having worked in Tollywood for a couple of years, she went on to debut in the Hindi film industry. In 2015, Banerjee bagged a role in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-led movie, Jazbaa, which was her Bollywood debut.

Has worked with some of the A-listers from the industries

Speaking of her work in Tollywood, Banerjee went on to act in a few more films. After her debut opposite Sesh, she acted alongside other stars in Telugu films including Sundeep Kishan and Farzi actor Raashii Khanna. In Bollywood, she acted in Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho which brought her recognition in the Hindi film industry.

Babbar made it official with 'PB' initial tattoos

The rumors about Babbar and Banerjee started doing rounds in 2022. The couple continued to remain tight-lipped about their relationship, neither denying nor accepting it. However, it was all made official on Tuesday when Babbar dropped images on his Instagram handle that showed them with tattoos of 'P' and 'B' initials along with heart and infinity signs.

Babbar made it official with this set of pictures

Instagram post A post shared by _prat on February 15, 2023 at 10:12 am IST

All about their relationship

In 2022, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Babbar and Banerjee have known each other for a few years now. They preferred to keep their relationship low-profile. The same report then said that Babbar had already informed his family about their relationship but kept it under wraps since his divorce from Sagar was still in process at the time.