Written by Isha Sharma Feb 15, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Mark your calendars! June 2023 will bring with itself not one but multiple releases in rapid succession, and there is going to be a lot to catch up on. From SRK gearing up for another action avatar in Jawan to Prabhas's delayed Adipurush finally taking flight, there is a lot on offer. Here are the major theatrical releases to watch out for in June.

'Jawan'

After recently delivering an all-time blockbuster in the form of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be back in his action avatar in Atlee's Jawan, slated to release on June 2. It marks director Atlee's maiden collaboration with Khan. The pan-Indian film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, and if everything falls into place, Allu Arjun might also be seen in a special appearance!

'Adipurush'

Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon, is heading toward a theatrical release on June 16. To note, the film was all set to release on January 12, but the makers pushed the release date owing to the heavy backlash faced over "shoddy VFX" and "misrepresentation of mythological figures." Adipurush is based on the epic Hindu tale Ramayana.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Satyaprem Ki Katha will mark Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's reunion after their superhit horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is billed as a soulful musical love saga and has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. Initially, the makers had named the project Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which was later changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha. The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed project will premiere on June 29.

'Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has been stuck in limbo for a long time. Per recent reports, it is now eyeing a June 23 release. Maidaan has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho) and is inspired by the golden era of the Indian national football team spearheaded by the then-coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It is touted to be one of Devgn's most ambitious projects.

'The Flash'

The Flash's trailer was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Warner Bros.-backed superhero film will release on June 16. The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen who goes back in time to change the due course of events to save his family. The movie is helmed by Andy Muschietti and the cast ensemble includes Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, among others.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

In another treat to superhero stans, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will knock on the theaters on June 2. Directed by Justin K Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers, it is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which came out in 2018. Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Oscar Isaac, among other actors, have lent their voices to the animated Marvel film.