'The Flash' new trailer out; teases a time-travel superhero film

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 13, 2023, 11:44 am 1 min read

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the upcoming film The Flash on the occasion of the Super Bowl on Sunday. The film will release in theaters on June 16, 2023. The gripping trailer had some highlights which included the return of Michael Keaton's Batman, Ben Affleck wearing the Batman cape again, and Michael Shannon reprising General Zod's role from Man of Steel.

Plotline and crew of the film

Ezra Miller will be starring as Barry Allen aka The Flash who goes back in time to change the due course of events to save his family. The concept of time travel looks quite intriguing in the trailer. The movie is helmed by Andy Muschietti and the cast also includes Sasha Calle, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, and Antje Traue, among others.

On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash – only in theaters. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/5vHMq4elkQ — The Flash (@theFlash) February 12, 2023