Popstar Rihanna confirms pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 13, 2023, 11:36 am 2 min read

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all set to embrace parenthood for a second time. Congratulations! (Photo credit: Twitter/@MTV)

Congratulations are in order for popstar Rihanna and her rapper-partner A$AP Rocky who are soon going to be parents for the second time. They had welcomed a baby boy in May 2022. Rihanna revealed her baby bump during her pulsating performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, held at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday (February 12). Congratulations to the couple!

Rihanna's set was 13 minutes long; included her major hits

The 34-year-old was dressed in a bright red ensemble and the spotlight was on her baby bump. She performed multiple hit numbers such as We Found Love, Where Have You Been, Diamonds, Rude Boy, Wild Thoughts, Pour it Up, and Work, among others. Ahead of her 13-minute-long performance, the Grammy Awardee said, "I'm honored to be here...to be doing this, this year."

Check out the defining moment from the evening

Rihanna announcing her pregnancy was not on my #SuperBowlLVII bingo card, but I am SO here for it. pic.twitter.com/dpYl5Re75p — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) February 13, 2023

A$AP Rocky was in attendance, too!

'As a mom, you can take on the world!'

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rihanna spoke about motherhood's impact. She said, "When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest [global stages], so as scary as that was ... there's something exhilarating about the challenge."

What is the Super Bowl all about?

Almost a rage in the United States of America, the Super Bowl refers to the annual final playoff game of the National Football League and has been going strong since 1966! Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, The Black Eyed Peas, Paul McCartney, and The Rolling Stones, among others, are some popular bands and artists who have previously catapulted the entertainment quotient during halftime.

Take a quick look at Rihanna-A$AP Rocky's love story

Their relationship rumors first started floating in January 2020 and reports began pouring in about them being "inseparable." On Christmas 2020, the two went on a cruise in Barbados, almost putting an official stamp on their relationship. In May 2021, the rapper finally accepted the gravitas of the "rumors" and in an interview with GQ, called her "the love of my life."