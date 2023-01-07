Entertainment

BTS member Jin's training photos go viral; fans shower love

BTS member Jin's training photos go viral; fans shower love

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 07, 2023, 10:41 pm 3 min read

BTS member Jin's military training photos have gone viral on social media

Pictures of BTS member Jin, who enlisted in the South Korean army as part of mandatory military service last month, have gone viral on social media. The K-pop star's photo has been shared by Yeoncheon Military Training Center, where he was seen deployed at the forefront. Fans have been elated to see their favorite artist doing his duty with sheer conviction.

Why does this story matter?

K-Pop and BTS are the new hotcakes. South Korean artists, especially, are witnessing worldwide success, and their fan following is increasing day by day.

Their music is peppy, and as a whole performance package, they are marvelous.

Naturally, fans monitor every single move of their favorite stars, and as they eagerly wait for BTS's return, they gush about every single update on social media.

Details of Jin's military training photos

In the shared photos, Jin can be seen sporting a military uniform. In one of them, he is in a drill, showing him throwing a hand grenade. In another picture, he can be seen surrounded by fellow trainees helping him wash his face with a bottle of water. Reportedly, Jin underwent an outdoor training session on CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) defense training.

Take a look at these photos of Jin

OMG seokjinie has become the HEAD of a military company..i'm so proud of him, he training hard and well safe 😭🫶🏻#BTS #jin #KimSeokjin #SEOKJIN #BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/pcRtwEfWuW — seonyeontoes⁷ | military wife🫡 (@svnbangtan__) January 6, 2023

Fans express their love for Jin

Fans have gone gaga following the release of these photos because Jin's shoulder badge reportedly read, "Company Commander of Trainees." A fan took to Twitter and wrote, "OMG [Jin] has become the HEAD of a military company...I'm so proud of him, he training hard and well safe". Another user called him a superhero and said that Jin is "a gem that shines everywhere."

BTS agency's recent statement regarding Jin

Since Jin's military enlistment, fans have been flooding the internet with messages for him. BTS agency BigHit Music introduced a hashtag on Weverse to send their messages and asked fans not to send any mail to him. Its statement read, "BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure Jin is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave...using the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY."

Mandatory training and BTS members' recent collaborations

BTS members are supposed to complete their mandatory military training, and as per an earlier report, they won't perform as a group till 2025. However, Suga might not enlist as a soldier due to his left shoulder surgery; he would work as a public service worker. Now, the members are doing solo projects and collaborations. Recently, Big Bang's Taeyang announced a collaboration with Jimin.