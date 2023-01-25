Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Where to watch Best Picture nominees on OTT

The Academy Awards released its final nominations for the 95th edition of the prestigious award ceremony on Tuesday. Indians might be disappointed to not see RRR in the Best Picture category but the list has some great films. Before the official ceremony in March, if you are looking forward to watching them on OTT, then we have got your back. Let's find out.

'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

The Tom Cruise action-drama is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. It became one of the top grossers of the year. This film is available on Amazon Prime Video. One of the strongest contenders for the Best Picture award, Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin is a tragicomedy that follows the story of two lifelong friends. This is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Elvis' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The Baz Luhrmann directorial is based on the life of American pop icon Elvis Presley. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the much-awaited sequel to Avatar has lived up to the expectations of the viewers and the James Cameron directorial is minting money globally. Currently, it's playing in theaters near you and reportedly will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Women Talking' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Women Talking is based on the Miriam Toews novel of the same name. Reportedly, the film will be available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed sci-fi is one of the best films of the year. The film's OTT details are not out yet but in India, it can be rented or bought from BookMyShow Stream.

'Triangle of Sadness' and 'The Fabelmans'

Triangle of Sadness is Ruben Ostlund-directed black comedy film. The film premiered at Cannes 2022 and won the Palme d'Or. It also marks Ostlund's debut. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Separately, the Steven Spielberg directorial is a coming-of-age drama, loosely based on his own adolescence and initial years in filmmaking. This film can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' and 'Tar'

The Edward Berger directorial is an anti-war film based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel of the same name. This movie received praise from everywhere. Currently, it is streaming on Netflix. Tar is a psychological drama directed by Todd Field. Cate Blanchett's acting has been loved by all and this film stands as one of the worthy contenders. It is available for rent on Amazon.