Entertainment

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Pre-wedding festivities kicked off with grand 'sangeet' night

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Pre-wedding festivities kicked off with grand 'sangeet' night

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 07, 2023, 10:49 am 3 min read

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani will tie the knot on Tuesday

Turn on the music, because it's Sid-Kiara's wedding! On Tuesday, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will exchange their vows in the presence of their family and friends at the grand heritage hotel Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. As we wait for the couple to tie the knot, let's delve into the highlights of the pre-wedding festivities that began on Sunday evening.

Wedding venue was decorated ahead of 'sangeet' night

On the sangeet night, the fort-turned-hotel was brightly lit with the hues of red and yellow, and according to the videos of the wedding venue that surfaced online, loud music could be heard in the background, hinting at the pre-wedding celebrations taking place inside the beautiful fort. Reportedly, Advani's brother Mishaal Advani, a singer and music composer, prepared a special performance for the couple.

DJ Ganesh was roped in for the couple's 'sangeet'

It's a big-fat Punjabi wedding, and one cannot go wrong with the music! Hence, DJ Ganesh was roped in by the couple for the musical celebration. Notably, DJ Ganesh has earlier performed at big Bollywood weddings including Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha and Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta and has also been a favorite of ace director Karan Johar, who invited the DJ for his 50th birthday bash.

'Shershaah' producer wished the couple ahead of the wedding

The bride and groom-to-be were speculated to be dating after they started the shoot of the movie Shershaah. The much-loved reel-life couple turned into a real-life couple, and Shabbir Boxwala, the producer of Shershaah expressed genuine glee on hearing the news. Calling them "amazing people," the producer also hoped that the late Vikram Batra would also be blessing the couple from above.

Bollywood celebrities joined the celebrations

Initially, the pheras were slated for Monday but were postponed to Tuesday. Apart from the couple's friends and families, prominent celebrities from the industry also joined the celebrations. Among the first guest celebrities to reach the venue were Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, and Advani's childhood friend Isha Ambani. On Monday, actor Juhi Chawla was also spotted in Jaisalmer.

Phones or no-phones policy at the wedding?

Reportedly, the couple has not instituted a no-phone policy. According to ETimes, a VIP guest, who is inside the venue has confirmed that the rumors about "no phone" at the wedding are hogwash. With the above-mentioned statement, one thing is clear, phones or no phones, we'd have to wait until the couple drops pictures of the wedding on their respective social media.