Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap recalls refusing to speak with Sushant Singh Rajput

Anurag Kashyap recalls refusing to speak with Sushant Singh Rajput

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 30, 2023, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Anurag Kashyap said he refused to speak to Sushant Singh Rajput because he was bitter about the actor ghosting him in the past

Anurag Kashyap, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabba, confessed to getting pangs of guilt for refusing to speak to Sushant Singh Rajput about a project in a recent interview. The director said that he refused to speak to Singh because he was bitter about the actor ghosting him in the past.

Why does this story matter?

Sushant Singh Rajput was a bonafide actor who won hearts with his acting. From his foray into TV soaps to successful Hindi films, the actor's journey was remarkable.

His unfortunate suicide shook the whole country, and many allegations were made against Bollywood as an industry.

Kashyap is one of the few directors who opened up about avoiding Rajput for work.

Rajput backed out from Kashyap's project

In 2020, Kashyap revealed that he was upset with Rajput for backing out of his projects. He had also shared a screenshot of a chat with a person who had pitched Kashyap on behalf of the Kai Po Che! actor. He narrated the incident while talking about his verbal spat with his Dev.D actor Abhay Deol.

Kashyap's take on the whole incident

In the interview with Showsha, he said, "The day the unfortunate incident happened of SSR, I felt so bad. Three weeks prior to that somebody was trying to reach out because he wanted to talk, and I was like, 'No, he ghosted me, I don't want to talk'. You get pangs of guilt." Kashyap also spoke about being very reactive in the past.

Kashyap on identifying his reactive nature

He also spoke about realizing his reactive nature and working on his anger issues. He said that he should not have spoken about Deol in public. He stated, "So, I tried to reach out to Abhay and I apologized to him because somebody had told me that he was upset about me speaking publicly about him." Kashyap is known for not mincing his words.

Kashyap-Deol fallout saga

Back in 2020, Kashyap accused Deol of being difficult to work with, insisting he be put up in a five-star hotel, separate from the rest of the cast, during the Dev.D shoot. In reply, Deol had referred to the director as toxic and a liar.