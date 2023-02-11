Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan,' Samantha's 'Shaakuntalam' receive new release dates again

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 11, 2023, 10:38 am 2 min read

'Maidaan' and 'Shaakuntalam' are running behind schedule; check out their new release dates

It's raining delays in the Indian film industry. After Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada was postponed from February 10 to February 17 to provide more theatrical space for SRK's mega-blockbuster Pathaan, now, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam have been pushed ahead, too. Both these films are already running behind schedule and have suffered delays in the past as well. Here's the complete story.

Why does this story matter?

Shaakuntalam is a visual drama that runs high on VFX, so the team may require more time to work on the aesthetic aspects and offer an unparalleled experience to viewers.

Maidaan's makers, on the other hand, told Bollywood Hungama, "Maidaan is a prestigious project and warrants a release date that gives it a clean shot at having long legs at the box office."

Check out new release dates of these dramas

Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, which co-stars Dev Mohan, was supposed to arrive theatrically on February 17. However, the wait for the aesthetic visual drama has grown; it will premiere on April 17. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film is based on Kalidasa's epic romance novel Abhijnana Shakuntalam. Maidaan, on the other hand, was scheduled for a May 12 release but has been postponed to June 23.

Ruth Prabhu targeting pan-Indian popularity with her project

Shaakuntalam will release in 3D in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. While Prabhu plays the titular character, Mohan will essay King Dushyant's role. Notably, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata, the son of Shakuntala and Dushyant. The rest of the cast comprises Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Madhubala, and Gautami, among others.

Devgn's 'Maidaan' suffered multiple delays

Maidaan has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho) and is inspired by the golden era of the Indian national football team spearheaded by the then-coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It also stars National Film Award-winning actor Priyamani in a pivotal role. It has received not one but multiple release dates in the past and is one of Devgn's most ambitious projects.