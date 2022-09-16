Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on Ajay Devgn's multiplex venture

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 16, 2022, 06:16 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn's multiplex NY Cinemas is awaiting its grand opening in Ahmedabad soon.

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn's multiplex venture NY Cinemas is all set to spread its wings in Ahmedabad. And while the internet is going gaga over the news, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has also shared her thoughts on Devgn's venture's expansion. Calling it the best strategy to utilize his resources, Ranaut congratulated Devgn. Read on to know her full statement.

Quote Ranaut lauded Devgn for employing this 'effective' strategy

The Queen star shared a tweet posted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "This is the best and most effective way a superstar can utilize his resources and influence, not only it generates employment it also increases our screen count..." "The number of screens in India=less than 7000. Number of screens in China=more than 70,000. Congratulations sir @ajaydevgn."

Data Four cinema halls to be equipped in the multiplex

Adarsh tweeted some details about the multiplex on his Twitter space. His tweet read, "Ajay Devgn's NY cinemas on [an] expansion spree." He stated that there will be four cinema halls in the multiplex located in Ahmedabad's Motera Road, Aamrakunj. He further added that the screens can play 3D movies too, revealing that NY Cinemas will be opened in Anand, Surat, and Rajkot, too.

History When Ranaut had accused Devgn of not supporting her

To recall, Ranaut and Devgn shared the screen space in the 2010 gangster movie One Upon A Time In Mumbai. Ranaut's latest comment comes months after she accused Devgn of not supporting her films. In an interview with Mirror Now, she said, "Ajay Devgn goes and does a role in a female-centric film. But will he do that in my film?"

Information Where will we see Devgn and Ranaut next?

On the acting front, the Runway 34 actor is currently busy promoting his film Thank God, which co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will hit theaters on Diwali (October 24). On the other hand, the Tanu Weds Manu star is busy with the production of Emergency, which is based on the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.