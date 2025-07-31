Mithun Chakraborty's stardom surpassed Amitabh Bachchan's in '80s-'90s? Find out

Mithun Chakraborty , popularly known as Mithun Da, once ruled the single-screen theaters of India with his mass appeal and low-budget films. His popularity was such that he was often compared to Amitabh Bachchan during the peak of his career in the late 1980s. Vishek Chauhan, owner of Bihar's Roopbani Cinema, recently spoke about Chakraborty's unmatched stardom on the Digital Commentary podcast.

Film impact Chakraborty kept single-screen cinemas alive, says Chauhan Chauhan said, "Mithun is a legend, no matter what anyone says. There was a time when he gave us two films every month. Every Mithun film opened with 100% occupancy." "Chakraborty had kept single-screen cinemas alive when Bollywood slowly drifted into its elitist phase." Chauhan added, "Sometimes, people would place him above Amitabh Bachchan," especially during the late '80s and early '90s.

Filming strategy On the unique business model behind Chakraborty's films Chauhan also revealed the unique business model behind Chakraborty's movies. Most of his films were shot in Ooty on tight budgets, with producer Rajeev Babbar ensuring low costs and high profits. "Mithun charged ₹1 lakh a day, but the condition was filming had to be in Ooty," Chauhan explained. This strategy not only cut costs but also ensured guaranteed distribution through single screens in smaller cities.