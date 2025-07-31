Mithun Chakraborty's stardom surpassed Amitabh Bachchan's in '80s-'90s? Find out
Mithun Chakraborty, popularly known as Mithun Da, once ruled the single-screen theaters of India with his mass appeal and low-budget films. His popularity was such that he was often compared to Amitabh Bachchan during the peak of his career in the late 1980s. Vishek Chauhan, owner of Bihar's Roopbani Cinema, recently spoke about Chakraborty's unmatched stardom on the Digital Commentary podcast.
Film impact
Chakraborty kept single-screen cinemas alive, says Chauhan
Chauhan said, "Mithun is a legend, no matter what anyone says. There was a time when he gave us two films every month. Every Mithun film opened with 100% occupancy." "Chakraborty had kept single-screen cinemas alive when Bollywood slowly drifted into its elitist phase." Chauhan added, "Sometimes, people would place him above Amitabh Bachchan," especially during the late '80s and early '90s.
Filming strategy
On the unique business model behind Chakraborty's films
Chauhan also revealed the unique business model behind Chakraborty's movies. Most of his films were shot in Ooty on tight budgets, with producer Rajeev Babbar ensuring low costs and high profits. "Mithun charged ₹1 lakh a day, but the condition was filming had to be in Ooty," Chauhan explained. This strategy not only cut costs but also ensured guaranteed distribution through single screens in smaller cities.
Legacy
Meanwhile, on Chakraborty's career and recent projects
Chakraborty's grounded persona and unconventional image helped him break the mold of the traditional Bollywood hero. Even today, he remains a symbol of mass cinema's enduring power with recent projects like Shreeman vs Shreemati and his upcoming movie, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial, The Bengal Files. He has also received several accolades for his work, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2022 at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony.