'Can't detach...he's my brother': Sanjay Dutt gushes over Salman

Dutt also spoke about his friendship with Warsi, who played Circuit in the Munna Bhai series. "He is my Circuit. One of the most amazing people. His comic timing is incredible, and he's such a sweet and genuine friend," said Dutt. Their on-screen chemistry in Rajkumar Hirani 's films has been loved by the audience for years.

Upcoming project

Dutt, Warsi will be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Dutt and Warsi will soon be seen together in Ahmed Khan's comedy-drama Welcome to the Jungle. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta. It does not have a release date yet. Meanwhile, Dutt is also gearing up for his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar. It will premiere on December 5.