WhatsApp now lets you start chats with a simple wave

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.25.21.24, through the Google Play Beta Program. The latest update brings a unique feature that allows users to send a greeting message with a wave emoji. The feature is currently being rolled out to select beta testers and will be available for more users in the coming weeks.

User experience Prompting users to send a wave emoji The new feature is designed to encourage users to start conversations with contacts they haven't messaged before. It appears as a suggestion at the bottom of the conversation screen when you open a chat with such an unmessaged contact. The prompt specifically encourages users to send a wave emoji, which WhatsApp hopes will be seen as a light-hearted way of breaking the ice.

Consistency 'Wave' has been used in other app features The wave emoji is not new to WhatsApp users. It has been used in other app features like voice chats, where the "Wave All" option allows users to ping all group members to join an ongoing conversation. This consistency across different features helps create a visual language that users can easily recognize and understand as a gentle invitation to start communicating.