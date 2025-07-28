Who's Medha Rana? Meet Varun's 'Border 2' co-star

Medha Rana (25) has been cast opposite Varun Dhawan (38) in the upcoming war film Border 2, the makers announced on Monday. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 hit Border and is directed by Anurag Singh. It also stars Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Here's everything you need to know about Rana.

Career path Who is Rana? Rana, who hails from an Army family, started modeling at 16. She worked as a marketing intern in 2014 and began teaching in 2017, per a report by Times Now. However, her big break came with Voot's London Files, and she has also been a part of Friday Night Plan and Ishq in the Air. She has also appeared in Armaan Malik's music video Barsaat and featured in several ad campaigns, including Lenskart and Cadbury, among others.

Career ambitions Rana wants to 'explore everything' in her career In an interview with Indulge earlier, Rana spoke about her career plans. "I don't want to restrict myself by saying that I want to be a certain kind of actor. I want to be known as an artist who can be shaped into any character." "I want to explore everything...even if it's a negative role, even if it's a sports person or like a full-fledged action film." Rana is already popular on social media and has 185K followers on Instagram.

Film details 'Border 2' set for January 23, 2026 release Border 2 is set to hit screens on January 23, 2026. The film continues the legacy of Border (1997), known for its ensemble of celebrated actors and patriotic fervor. Producer Bhushan Kumar said they needed someone who could embody the dialect and spirit of the region. "Medha impressed the team not just with her raw talent but with her effortless command over the regional dialect and her emotional range as an actor," he said.