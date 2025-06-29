'Suriya 46' was originally planned as Sanjay Gandhi biopic: Director

Tamil superstar Suriya is aiming to bounce back after the underwhelming performance of Retro. He is currently busy with Suriya 46 (working title), an upcoming drama directed by Venky Atluri. Interestingly, in a recent interview with NTV, Atluri revealed that the film was initially conceived as a biopic on Sanjay Gandhi and the development of the Maruti car.

Script evolution Here's why the original story was dropped Atluri shared that the original plan for Suriya 46 was abandoned due to delays in acquiring rights. Moreover, since Suriya has recently starred in biopics such as Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, Atluri dropped his original idea. He then pitched a new story to Suriya, which was a family drama filled with warmth and emotion. Despite the climax not being ready, Suriya was impressed enough to agree to the project immediately.

Character details Atluri hints at 'Ghajini'-like character for Suriya Atluri further revealed that Suriya 46 will be a "proper happy family film, with a very good human emotion." He also hinted at the film having shades of Suriya's much-loved character Sanjay Ramaswamy from Ghajini. The movie stars Premalu sensation Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.