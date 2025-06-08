Will Nandamuri Balakrishna collaborate with 'Marco' director?
What's the story
Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is planning to team up with Malayalam filmmaker Haneef Adeni, who recently gained critical acclaim for Marco, reported Gulte.
While nothing has been confirmed so far, the potential partnership has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders.
If the collaboration materializes, it will mark a significant milestone for Balakrishna, who will play a cop in the film.
Career highlights
Balakrishna is on a successful streak
Balakrishna, who recently received the Padma Bhushan award, has been on a roll with four back-to-back hits.
His recent films, Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Daaku Maharaj, have all been successful at the box office.
He is now gearing up for Akhanda 2, which is likely to be released late this year.
Film details
All about 'Akhanda 2'
Akhanda 2 will be the sequel to Balakrishna's Akhanda, which came out in 2021.
The film features a star-studded cast including Samyuktha, Pragya Jaiswal, and several other notable actors in prominent roles.
It is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels Plus.
The film's music is composed by Thaman S.
Balakrishna's project with Adeni may begin after Akhanda 2.