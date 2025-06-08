'Doesn't make sense': Aamir criticizes early OTT releases of films
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed that the upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will not be released on any streaming platform in the near future.
In an interview with News18 Showsha, he expressed concerns over the impact of OTT platforms on the theater business.
He believes that early digital releases undermine the cinematic experience, and good films should be watched in theaters.
Exclusive interview
'I believe in my audience...': Khan on theatrical releases
Khan told News18 Showsha, "I believe in theaters. I believe in my audience. If you make a good film, people will come to watch it on the big screen."
He also criticized the trend of releasing films on OTT platforms shortly after their theatrical release.
"I don't know any business where you offer your product and if someone doesn't buy it, you tell them—don't worry I'll drop it at your house for free in eight weeks," he said.
Theatrical culture
He added that the trend has affected overall film business
Khan described the situation as "famine and feast" model, where either a few films work extremely well or most don't do well at all.
He believes that the trend of early OTT release has weakened the theatrical culture, and that's why he made a conscious choice to keep Sitaare Zameen Par exclusive to theaters.
"It doesn't make sense to me. That's the reason many films aren't doing well in theaters," he added.
Cinema commitment
Khan shares that he loves making heartfelt cinema
Further, Khan acknowledged the high costs at multiplexes that discourage cinegoers and also expressed his resolve to make heartfelt cinema.
He revealed that after Laal Singh Chaddha, everyone told him to do an action film, but he chose Sitaare Zameen Par because its story touched him.
"When something enters my bloodstream, I can't ignore it. That's how it was with Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par and Dangal too," he said.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a remake of Spanish film 'Champions'
Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R S Prasanna and produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit, is a sports comedy-drama.
It is a remake of the Spanish film Champions.
Releasing on June 20, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a lead role alongside Khan.