Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actor admitted to being unsure about its box office performance.

He said, "When I look at the film today, I think I am quite happy with it."

However, he isn't sure if it will work. He said, "Will it work at the box office? I have no idea."