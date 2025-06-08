'Sitaare Zameen...': Why Aamir is unsure about film's box-office prospects
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actor admitted to being unsure about its box office performance.
He said, "When I look at the film today, I think I am quite happy with it."
However, he isn't sure if it will work. He said, "Will it work at the box office? I have no idea."
Genre challenges
Only action is working right now, says Khan
Khan further expressed his concerns about the current trend of action films dominating the box office.
He said, "My film is a comedy, but right now only action is working."
"When Ghajini came, my film was action, but action wasn't working then. Nobody wants to see action."
Release timing
'My films are always released at ill-timed spots'
Khan also spoke about the timing of his film releases, saying they often come at a time when they're "completely ill-timed."
He said, "My film always releases at a time when it's completely ill-timed."
"So I am constantly stressed that I don't know right now...everyone wants to see action."
Despite these concerns, Khan remains hopeful that Sitaare Zameen Par will resonate with audiences.
Release strategy
'Sitaare Zameen Par' release
Khan also confirmed that Sitaare Zameen Par will have an exclusive theatrical release.
He dismissed rumors of the film being released on YouTube or any other OTT platform.
The movie, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by RS Prasanna, features Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and 10 debutants.
It is set to hit theaters on June 20.