Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 8' sets record with bumper opening
Tom Cruise's latest, Mission: Impossible 8 (officially titled Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning), has taken a mind-boggling start at the Indian box office.
Released six days in advance in India, the film collected ₹17.5 crore on its opening day (Saturday), per Sacnilk.
The number is the highest for any Hollywood movie in 2025.
It also exceeds the opening collections of the Marvel films released in India this year (Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*), reported Hindustan Times.
Box office battle
'Mission: Impossible 8' outperformed Bollywood and other Hollywood films
Notably, the opening collection of Mission: Impossible 8 beats big Hindi movies, including Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 (₹7.5 crore) and Sunny Deol's Jaat (₹9.50 crore).
It also exceeded opening day collections of other Hollywood titles, including A Minecraft Movie, which opened at ₹2 crore, and Disney's Snow White, which performed poorly at ₹65 lakh.
The film recorded a 75.61% English occupancy overall on its release day, per Sacnilk.
Film details
'Mission: Impossible 8' features star-studded cast and crew
Mission: Impossible 8 sees the return of Cruise as Ethan Hunt with Christopher McQuarrie reprising the director's role.
The star cast includes Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, and Greg Tarzan Davis.
Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film released in Indian theaters on Saturday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.