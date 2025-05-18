What's the story

Tom Cruise's latest, Mission: Impossible 8 (officially titled Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning), has taken a mind-boggling start at the Indian box office.

Released six days in advance in India, the film collected ₹17.5 crore on its opening day (Saturday), per Sacnilk.

The number is the highest for any Hollywood movie in 2025.

It also exceeds the opening collections of the Marvel films released in India this year (Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*), reported Hindustan Times.