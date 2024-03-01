Next Article

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 07:08 pm Mar 01, 2024

What's the story We all have some habits that might be okay to many but strange for the rest. While some of these are backed by superstitions, others have a different reasoning behind them. Nonetheless, many celebrities from the West have surprised fans with certain weirdly shocking habits that they have. In this listicle, we bring some of the strangest habits of the Hollywood stars.

#1

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper recently appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert, where he revealed shocking things about himself. Not only did he admit that he's okay roaming naked in his house and that he "always took showers" with his father, but he also said that he is bathroom buddies with his daughter. "We talk where I'm on the toilet, she's in the bathtub," he said.

#2

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has a weird flight ritual that she follows. According to reports, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor is so superstitious that every time she boards a flight, she makes sure to put her right leg forward. She also taps on the outer side of the aircraft while stepping in. She apparently does this for good luck!

#3

Tom Cruise

Celebrities are obsessed with their looks, with most wanting to reverse their aging. They want to remain good-looking for as long as possible, and for this, they try out several beauty treatments and products. Looks like Tom Cruise is no exception when it comes to this. He reportedly applies the nightingale bird's dropping on his face for anti-aging.

#4

Angelina Jolie

One of Hollywood's leading ladies, Angelina Jolie, also has a strange habit that she follows. And it's got more to do with her eating. If reports are to be believed, Jolie loves to eat spiders and insects, occasionally. If that wasn't enough, reports have claimed that her children have also developed a palette for the bugs, just like their mother.

