Taylor Swift's father in trouble for attacking a paparazzo

By Tanvi Gupta 09:32 am Feb 27, 202409:32 am

What's the story Scott Swift, the father of pop star Taylor Swift, is under investigation for allegedly assaulting Australian paparazzo Ben McDonald at a ferry wharf on Sydney's North Shore. Local police refrained from confirming the identity of the alleged assailant as the singer's father. However, they reported that a 71-year-old man supposedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf around 2:30am, according to a spokesperson from New South Wales police.

Details

Photographer's account of the altercation

McDonald claimed that Taylor and her father were partying late before disembarking from their luxury yacht. He told the Daily Mail: "She got off the boat, she walked toward security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces, and then he charged." McDonald insisted he did not provoke the attack and alleged that Sr. Swift punched him on the left side of his face, causing "very sore chops."

Response

Meanwhile, Taylor's team said they were 'threatened' by photographers

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the Karma singer stated that during that time, two individuals were "aggressively pushing" their way toward Taylor. "They grabbed at her security personnel and threatened to throw a female staff member into the water," the spokesperson explained. Photos from the scene depicted the 14-time Grammy winner walking under a black umbrella with someone by her side before encountering the paparazzi.

Support

'We stand with Scott Swift': Social media support

In response to the alleged assault, social media users rallied behind Swift, with "We stand with Scott Swift" trending on X. Supporters posted comments such as "We stand with Scott Swift for protecting our girl" and "Scott Swift, you are a real king." Meanwhile, some fans injected humor into the situation. One user quipped. "POV: You're watching Scott Swift make a daring escape from the Australian authorities on his trusty Segway, playfully pelting them with guitar picks."

Twitter Post

Tour details

Swift concluded her Australian leg of 'The Eras Tour'

Notably, the incident unfolded after the Lover crooner concluded her The Eras Tour shows in Australia on Monday. The tour included notable attendees including Katy Perry, Rita Ora, and Taylor's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs's tight-end Travis Kelce, in Sydney. Swift is now preparing for six performances at the Singapore National Stadium. March 2023 saw the commencement of Swift's now-multi-million-grossing The Eras Tour, a retrospective journey encompassing all her studio albums.