TikToker alleges Tinder affair with Zayn Malik, posts screenshots

By Isha Sharma 10:35 am Feb 09, 202410:35 am

What's the story In a bizarre turn of events, TikTok﻿er Sam Fisher (33) has claimed to have met former One Direction member Zayn Malik on Tinder and then been in a nine-month-long relationship with him. Fisher shared several videos on TikTok, detailing their alleged encounters and providing screenshots of texts and previously unseen selfies of Malik. Fisher has also accused him of misogynistic behavior and gaslighting, saying he consistently tried to force her into a "threesome."

Fisher's claims and series of videos

In a series of social media posts, Fisher first shared shirtless photos of Malik and dropped the bombshell revelation, "Storytime coming on how I met Zayn Malik through Tinder and the nine months I spent hooking up with him," she captioned one of the videos. Subsequently, in a TikTok "story time" video, she recounted her alleged intimate involvement with Malik (31). When asked why she would "expose" him, she said, "I don't want him back. He's not very kind."

Details of the alleged relationship, Malik's messages to her

Their purported relationship began when he reportedly reached out to her via Instagram DM and showed interest by viewing her Stories. "At the time I figured it'd probably be a one-and-done thing, but it continued. Probably longer than it should have," she said in the video. However, he allegedly messaged her "every few weeks." After their in-person meeting, Malik reportedly brought up her sexual orientation (Fisher is reportedly bisexual) and suggested involving a third person in their relationship.

Fisher has leveled serious allegations against him

"From that moment on [after he learned she last dated a woman], he got it in his head that he wanted a threesome. He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody I chose," alleged Fisher. She claimed that he insisted on keeping his name a secret when looking for another woman to join them. However, when she found someone who agreed, she backed out for personal reasons, which reportedly infuriated the singer.

Malik's recent Instagram activity; his last relationship

Neither Malik nor his team have yet responded to Fisher's allegations. Malik, however, seemed unaffected by the revelations as he took to Instagram early on Friday morning (per IST) to share a few images, one among them being a selfie. Fans have shown him their support in the comments. As far as his love life is concerned, he was last in a public relationship with model Gigi Hadid from 2015 to 2021 and has a daughter with her.

