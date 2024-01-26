#1

'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage'

Though Grover was already popular in the Hindi music space due to his contribution to the songs of Gangs of Wasseypur, it was Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha that catapulted him to stardom. A beautiful, piercing melody that strikes the correct chords right from its first word, MMKD might as well be one of the most gorgeous declarations of love.

#2

'Jabra Fan'

Grover captured the highs, the fanaticism, the joy, and the adrenaline of being a die-hard fan in Jabra Fan—the title track of Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious film Fan. Since the protagonist Gaurav was from Delhi, Grover added Delhi-based slang to the song (such as banta, a lime drink and tanta aka tantrums). It was sung by Nakash Aziz and featured on SRK.

#3

'Dard Karaara'

The most stunning aspect of Dard Karaara—from Dum Laga Ke Haisha—is how everything about it (the lyrics, the vocals, and the music) is reminiscent of an era gone by. Composed by Anu Malik, filmed on Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, and sung memorably by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam, it speaks about the lovely dream-space that love offers. Stream DLKH on Amazon Prime Video.

#4

'Chal Ve Watna'

Grover recently captured the passionate feeling of being in love with one's nation and the ache and pain of parting ways with it in Dunki's Chal Ve Watna. Uplifted momentously by Javed Ali's powerful voice, the song lends some gravitas to this otherwise middling film, and will forever remain a uniquely powerful track in Grover's filmography. Dunki was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.