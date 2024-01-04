'O Piya' extended version: Parineeti-Raghav's chemistry is all hearts

'O Piya' extended version: Parineeti-Raghav's chemistry is all hearts

'O Piya' extended version is streaming on all platforms

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most adorable celebrity couples who often share their love-filled moments online. They tied the knot in September 2023 in a big fat Punjabi wedding. Their wedding song O Piya became an instant sensation and now Saregama has unveiled the extended version highlighting the heartfelt moments from their wedding. The song showcases Chopra dancing with her mother-in-law whereas Chadha is seen grinning in the background.

More about the mesmerizing video

Chopra lent her voice to O Piya, with Gaurav Dutta composing the music and co-writing the lyrics alongside Sunny MR and Harjot Kaur. The video captures the breathtaking wedding venue in Udaipur through stunning drone footage and highlights the various wedding rituals. Chadha's adoring gaze as Chopra walks down the aisle in her exquisite wedding attire is a standout moment in the video.

