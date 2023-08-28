Athiya, Parineeti, Sonakshi: Arjun Kapoor's past rumored relationships

Entertainment

Written by Isha Sharma August 28, 2023 | 04:37 pm

Who has Arjun Kapoor dated? Take a look

Arjun Kapoor has currently hijacked X, Reddit, and entertainment portals for all the wrong reasons. The actor, who has been dating actor-dancer Malaika Arora for the past few years, has suddenly been linked to influencer Kusha Kapila. However, on Sunday, Arora and Kapoor were spotted on dates twice, possibly rubbishing the rumor forever. On that note, let's look at his past confirmed/rumored relationships.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Kapoor worked together in the film Tevar (2015), an action drama that also starred Manoj Bajpayee. This is when the rumor of their relationship caught fire. Comedian Abish Mathew also brought it up during AIB Knockout, a roast of Ranveer Singh and Kapoor, while Sinha sat in the audience. The rumor mill has it that the duo had an ugly separation.

Athiya Shetty

Kapoor and Athiya Shetty were labeled a couple sometime after she stepped into Bollywood with Hero. "She and I have known each other for many years. I don't understand why there is sudden speculation. But it is part and parcel of the film industry and I am getting used to it as that it is how things happen," Kapoor had said in his defence.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra might be preparing for her wedding to Raghav Chadha now, but she was rumored to be dating Kapoor during the filming of Ishaqzaade. It was Kapoor's debut and Chopra's second film that earned them widespread critical acclaim. Responding to the link-up rumors, he said in 2013, "It's the price to pay for being part of such a nice profession."

Arpita Khan Sharma

Unlike the other names on this list, Kapoor's relationship with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma was actually confirmed. He once told Bombay Times, "My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18 and it lasted for two years." When she eventually broke up with him, it left Kapoor "confused."

