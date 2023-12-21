'Welcome' turns 16: Akshay celebrates by sharing 'Welcome 3' glimpse

'Welcome' turns 16: Akshay celebrates by sharing 'Welcome 3' glimpse

By Aikantik Bag 12:28 pm Dec 21, 202312:28 pm

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt are currently filming 'Welcome to the Jungle'

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is known for his trademark action skills and impeccable comedy timing. The actor is revamping the cult Welcome franchise with the third installment titled Welcome to the Jungle. As Welcome turned 16 on Thursday, Kumar penned a heartfelt note and shared a BTS snippet from the sets of Welcome to the Jungle. The video also features Sanjay Dutt.

Kumar and Dutt look intense in the chase sequence

In the snippet, Kumar is seen riding a horse whereas Dutt is seen chasing him on a motorbike. The rugged surrounding seems quite interesting. Kumar penned, "What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise's third part #WelcomeToTheJungle. And it's wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one."

