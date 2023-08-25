Sanjay Dutt to become casanova in Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedy-drama

August 25, 2023

The film is set to begin filming in 2024

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is set to star in a family comedy directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, with filming slated to begin in 2024. As per Pinkvilla, the yet-untitled film will showcase Dutt in a new light, playing a Casanova and extramarital affair specialist. This quirky comedy, reminiscent of No Entry, will feature a large ensemble cast, including some of India's top comic artists and younger actors as Dutt's protégés.

Aparshakti Khurana joins the ensemble cast

The Jubilee actor, Aparshakti Khurana has also joined the cast in a significant role. His character will bring comic relief and share an intriguing dynamic with Dutt's casanova character. The film promises to be lighthearted and entertaining, steering clear of any sleazy content.

Production details are out

The film is set to go on floors in early 2024, with a 30 to 40-day shoot planned in India. The filmmakers have already chosen a unique title for the movie, which will be revealed at the right time. This project will mark Dutt's return to pure comedy and he is excited to explore the slapstick genre once again.

