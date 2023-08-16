Salman-Bhagyashree launch Rajveer Deol-Paloma's 'Dono' title track

Entertainment

Salman-Bhagyashree launch Rajveer Deol-Paloma's 'Dono' title track

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 04:13 pm 2 min read

'Dono' title track is out

On August 16, 2023, the iconic on-screen duo Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, who stole hearts in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, unveiled the title track of the much-anticipated film Dono. This romantic drama marks the debut of Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer Deol, and Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma Dhillon, in Bollywood. Directed by first-time filmmaker Avnish S Barjatya, Dono presents a fresh perspective on love and relationships, set against the enchanting backdrop of a grand Indian destination wedding.

A new take on modern-day relationships

Dono narrates the tale of Dev (Rajveer) and Meghna (Paloma), who forms a new bond while attending a wedding. The film delves deep into the complexities of modern relationships and explores themes such as self-worth. With its contemporary approach to romance, Dono aims to captivate audiences just as Maine Pyaar Kiya did more than three decades ago. Furthermore, the movie marks legendary filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son's directorial debut.

More about the film

The film's soundtrack features the soulful voice of Armaan Malik and the mesmerizing music of Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Produced by the esteemed Rajshri Productions in collaboration with Jio Studios, Dono is slated for a theatrical release in the near future, with an official date yet to be announced.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by beingsalmankhan on August 16, 2023 at 3:28 pm IST

Share this timeline