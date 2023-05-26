Entertainment

Salman Khan wraps up 'Tiger 3'; set for Diwali release

'Tiger 3' shooting is wrapped

YRF Spy Universe is on a roll! After the humongous success of Pathaan, fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Now, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has confirmed that the upcoming actioner is in the post-production stage and the shooting has been wrapped. The third installment of the Tiger franchise is set for a Diwali 2023 release.

Khan's experience on the sets of 'Tiger 3'

In an event in Abu Dhabi, Khan said, "Last night, I was shooting for Tiger and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though." The cast of the Maneesh Sharma directorial includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan will star in a cameo as Pathaan.

Khan's post from 'Tiger 3' sets

