If not SRK, these actors can lead 'Don 3'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 17, 2023, 12:30 pm 2 min read

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan has opted out from Farhan Akhtar's 'Don' franchise which is set for a third installment

There's some good and bad news. Farhan Akhtar's directorial franchise Don has been brought back for a third installment but sans Shah Rukh Khan. Gossip mills are abuzz that Khan has opted out of the franchise. As disappointing as it may be for most of us, here is our take on actors who can potentially replace King Khan as Don.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors of his generation. Time and again, he has proved that he is capable of portraying any character. Kapoor is already playing a suave gangster in the upcoming film Animal, the first-look of which is already out. If Akhtar decides to cast him in place of SRK as Don, it sure will be quite interesting to watch.

Rana Daggubati

We are still in the hangover of Rana Daggubati's last release Rana Naidu. He played a problem solver for politicians, celebrities, and sports personalities in the Netflix series. His character had the style and swag that are also the requirements for Don's character. His chiseled body, rigged looks, height, and everything else make him a potential candidate for Don 3.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Similar to Dagubatti, Aditya Roy Kapur also fits the bill quite perfectly. He impressed everyone as Shaan Sengupta in The Night Manager. He played a spy who manages his way to get inside the gang of notorious Shailendra Shelly Rungta. With his acting finesse and good looks, Roy Kapur can be a brilliant cast to headline the upcoming third installment.

Vikram

With his brooding looks and acting skills, Vikram is an actor who can play any role thrown at him, and that too with ease. Looking at how Akhtar is with his direction, this possible fresh combination of him and Vikram can work wonders for Hindi cinema. Vikram also matches up to the stature of SRK and has a huge following.

Hrithik Roshan

Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan have been great friends for many years. The duo has delivered some of the best films together. If Akhtar decides to cast Roshan in place of Khan, it will be a treat to their fans. Roshan has played a spy in the past a couple of times but seeing him play a don will certainly be a thrilling watch.