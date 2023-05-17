Entertainment

Marvel reveals release dates of 'Loki' S02 and 'Echo'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 17, 2023, 12:18 pm 1 min read

Release dates of 'Loki' Season 2 and 'Echo' are out

Marvel Studios is one of the most sought-after production houses in the world and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the most important intellectual properties ever. As fans are always monitoring every update, the studio has revealed the release dates of the upcoming second season of Loki and the Hawkeye spin-off series Echo. Both of them are slated for 2023 release.

Release dates and OTT platform

Marvel Studios took to Twitter to announce dates. Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on October 6. Hawkeye spinoff series Echo is slated for premiere on November 29. Both will premiere on the OTT giant Disney+. The Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige also marked the occasion of Loki Season 2 debut as the "first-ever second season" for the studio.

