The curious case of Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' OTT release

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 01:11 pm 1 min read

'Bhediya' OTT release details

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya performed decently at the box office and ever since then fans have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Earlier, it struggled with fixing an OTT platform and now its release date is shrouded in mystery. The film was about to release on Jio Cinema on April 21. Another film that has been struggling with its OTT release is Vikram Vedha.

Jio Cinema to introduce subscription plans

Per Zee Business, Jio Cinema has not provided any information regarding the delay. Media reports suggest the OTT platform is about to introduce subscription plans for three slabs and it is likely that Bhediya will premiere after its introduction. Vikram Vedha, on the same platform, is slated for May 8 and fans are waiting to watch the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer.

