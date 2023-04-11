Entertainment

OTT: Netflix's 'Tooth Pari' trailer looks promising

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 01:38 pm 1 min read

'Tooth Pari' trailer has been released

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is an upcoming Netflix series that is in buzz since its announcement. The series seems to be quirky and is headlined by the very adept Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari. The makers posted the trailer of the series on their social media handles and it is set for release on the OTT giant on April 20.

Plot and cast of the series

The series revolves around a vampire and a dentist and promises a quirky tale of romance. The stellar cast includes Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Adil Hussain, and Sikandar Kher, among others. Maniktala captioned the post, "Twisted love, secret worlds, vampires amongst humans- with Rumi at the center of it all - and she's only just getting started #ToothPari drops on 20th April."

