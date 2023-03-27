Entertainment

Netizens call out Disney+ Hotstar for not adding 'Succession' S04

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 01:44 pm 1 min read

Netizens called out Disney+ Hotstar for this reason

Succession is one of the most acclaimed series on HBO and the early reviews of Season 4 have been quite good. Indian fans who were waiting for the season's premiere on Disney+ Hotstar were left disappointed as the first episode did not premiere on the OTT giant. Earlier, it was announced that HBO content would exit from Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

Where to watch HBO content in India now?

Fans are taking to social media to call out the OTT platform. There has been no official statement from them regarding the move. As per reports, the HBO library is set to move to Amazon Prime Video. Succession revolves around the inner and outer dynamics of the Roy family, headed by Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Season 4 marks the final season of the series.

Many fans took to Twitter to lambast the streamer