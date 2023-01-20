Entertainment

'Mission Majnu' to 'Chhatriwali': OTT weekend watchlist is here

As the mundane weekday blues have been building the pressure and you're struggling to focus on another spreadsheet and planning your weekend, we thought of making it a tad bit easier. Yes, we got your back and saving you time so that you don't have to choose what to watch while eating at home this weekend. The perfect OTT release watchlist is here.

'Chhatriwali'

The Rakul Preet Singh starrer revolves around an important topic (read: social taboo) in India—sex education. Singh is a sex education teacher who is on a mission to sensitize people and make people aware of the importance of safe sex and the usage of contraceptives. The film will release on ZEE5 and also stars Sumeet Vyas and Satish Kaushik.

'The Last of Us'

The nine-episode limited series revolves around a person helping a teenage girl to escape the quarantine zone. It shows all kind of hustles which includes zombies, and other survivors. Touted to be an action thriller, this series is similar to the 2013 PlayStation game. The ensemble cast includes Gabriel Luna, Pedro Pascal, Nick Offerman, and Bella Ramsay. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'That '90s Show'

The old Forman family will be back again to feature in the sequel of the famous sitcom That '70s Show. The sequel will be set in the '90s (1995 to be exact) and it promises a highly engaging drama. It premiered on Netflix on Thursday (January 19). The cast includes Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Ashton Kutcher.

'Mission Majnu'

The Sidharth Malhotra spy thriller is an anticipated film. The actor established himself as an action star with Shershaah in 2021. It revolves around a spy who is in Pakistan working to expose their nuclear weapons program. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The trailer promises a gripping action thriller. The film is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and streams on Netflix.

'Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold'

The Netflix documentary will be released on Friday and it revolves around some big names in German legal history. It's about Donald Stellwag who was imprisoned for a crime he did not commit in connection with a high-profile bank robbery. "And for the first time ever," reads Netflix's synopsis, "Stellwag will tell his own story in front of the camera."